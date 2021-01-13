Economic Investment Trust Limited (EVT.TO) (TSE:EVT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.11

Economic Investment Trust Limited (EVT.TO) (TSE:EVT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$112.00.

The company has a market cap of C$622,089.52 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$106.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$100.23.

Get Economic Investment Trust Limited (EVT.TO) alerts:

Economic Investment Trust Limited (EVT.TO) (TSE:EVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$8.01 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1,083.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th.

In other news, Director Duncan Newton Rowell Jackman acquired 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$95.50 per share, with a total value of C$33,425.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,368,074.50.

About Economic Investment Trust Limited (EVT.TO) (TSE:EVT)

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Economic Investment Trust Limited (EVT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Economic Investment Trust Limited (EVT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.