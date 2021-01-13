Eden (EDN) Price Hits $0.0012 on Exchanges

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded up 22% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. During the last week, Eden has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Eden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Eden has a market capitalization of $719,402.12 and $15,646.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00042121 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005549 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $140.60 or 0.00376493 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00040594 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,493.29 or 0.03998610 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00013255 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Eden Profile

Eden (CRYPTO:EDN) is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . Eden’s official website is edenchain.io . Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

Eden Coin Trading

Eden can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

