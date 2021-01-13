EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:EDTXU) Quiet Period To Expire on January 20th

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:EDTXU) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, January 20th. EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on December 11th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

EDTXU opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.62. EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $10.70.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:EDTXU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 260,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,652,000.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

