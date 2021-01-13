Education Ecosystem (LEDU) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.61 Million

Education Ecosystem (CURRENCY:LEDU) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Education Ecosystem has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $54,459.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Education Ecosystem has traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar. One Education Ecosystem token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00043056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005588 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.78 or 0.00374792 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00041095 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,541.31 or 0.04132798 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00013289 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Education Ecosystem Profile

LEDU is a token. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,710,413 tokens. Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Education Ecosystem is ledu.education-ecosystem.com . Education Ecosystem’s official message board is medium.com/liveedu-ico

Buying and Selling Education Ecosystem

