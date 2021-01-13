EGF Theramed Health (OTCMKTS:EVAHF) Trading 4.6% Higher

EGF Theramed Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVAHF)’s share price traded up 4.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.13. 12,614 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 43,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.13.

EGF Theramed Health Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EVAHF)

EGF Theramed Health Corp., a consumer technology company, develops technologies, products, and diagnostic tools for personalized medical care. It engages in the provision of biomedical online services for monitoring and treating common health problems; and extraction and purification of botanical extracts and creation of extract formulations, as well as development of medical monitoring device technologies.

