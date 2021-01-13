Eight Capital Lowers OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE:OGI) Price Target to C$2.00

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE:OGI) had its price objective reduced by Eight Capital from C$3.50 to C$2.00 in a report released on Wednesday. Eight Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OGI. Raymond James set a C$3.00 price target on shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC raised their price target on OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$3.79 to C$3.89 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.35 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Haywood Securities lowered their price objective on OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.43.

Get OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE OGI traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$2.08. 2,080,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,600,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 5.85. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.35 and a 52 week high of C$4.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$482.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE:OGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$20.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.72 million. Research analysts predict that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO)

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.