Einsteinium (EMC2) Trading 9% Lower Over Last Week

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Einsteinium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0845 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular exchanges. Einsteinium has a market capitalization of $18.68 million and approximately $705,799.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Einsteinium has traded down 9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $143.47 or 0.00396544 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003690 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000036 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,157,330 coins. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation . The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe

Einsteinium Coin Trading

Einsteinium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

