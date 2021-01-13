Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) PT Raised to $190.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Elastic from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Elastic from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Elastic in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Elastic from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.44.

ESTC stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.38. The stock had a trading volume of 12,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,902. Elastic has a 1-year low of $39.01 and a 1-year high of $159.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.28 and a 200 day moving average of $125.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.37 and a beta of 1.13.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $144.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.56 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total transaction of $265,327.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,712,405.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $675,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,235.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,152,464 shares of company stock valued at $163,380,542 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of Elastic by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Tiger Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Elastic by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Management L.L.C. now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

