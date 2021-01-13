Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO)’s share price dropped 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.87 and last traded at $8.15. Approximately 25,975,998 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 23,104,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.87.

SOLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 25.62, a current ratio of 26.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.99 million, a P/E ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 1.81.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative return on equity of 94.40% and a negative net margin of 4,274.44%. The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 21,222.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 639,003 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 3rd quarter valued at $890,000. Institutional investors own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Super SOLO, a sports car model; and Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

