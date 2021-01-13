Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO)’s share price dropped 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.87 and last traded at $8.15. Approximately 25,975,998 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 23,104,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.87.
SOLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.
The company has a quick ratio of 25.62, a current ratio of 26.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.99 million, a P/E ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 1.81.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 21,222.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 639,003 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 3rd quarter valued at $890,000. Institutional investors own 2.01% of the company’s stock.
About Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO)
Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Super SOLO, a sports car model; and Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.
