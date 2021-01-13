Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) (TSE:EFN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) (TSE:EFN) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 1549520 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.07.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EFN. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) from C$14.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.50 price target on shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.16.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.72. The stock has a market cap of C$5.72 billion and a PE ratio of 114.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 296.41, a quick ratio of 11.51 and a current ratio of 12.05.

Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) (TSE:EFN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$243.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$230.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Element Fleet Management Corp. will post 0.9328055 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer David Colman sold 27,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.73, for a total value of C$155,993.52.

About Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) (TSE:EFN)

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

