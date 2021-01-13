Elitium (EUM) Trading 22.5% Higher This Week

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded up 11.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. During the last seven days, Elitium has traded 22.5% higher against the dollar. Elitium has a total market capitalization of $160.63 million and approximately $394,285.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elitium coin can now be purchased for about $5.34 or 0.00014288 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00042009 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005550 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.87 or 0.00382330 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00040405 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,513.41 or 0.04050094 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00013289 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Elitium Profile

Elitium (CRYPTO:EUM) is a coin. It launched on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 coins. Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Elitium Coin Trading

Elitium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

