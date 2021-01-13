Elitium Price Up 15.8% This Week (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. Elitium has a total market cap of $148.53 million and $389,089.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elitium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.94 or 0.00014440 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Elitium has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00042494 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005667 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.11 or 0.00409828 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00043976 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,454.14 or 0.04253327 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00013895 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Elitium

EUM is a coin. It launched on December 27th, 2018. Elitium's total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 coins.

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Elitium Coin Trading

Elitium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

