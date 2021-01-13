Ellenbecker Investment Group Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 0.9% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,143,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594,382 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 222.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,407,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,699 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $71,562,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $32,512,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $26,095,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $52.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,294,964. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $52.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.45.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.