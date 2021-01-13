Ellenbecker Investment Group Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,156 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 31.8% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $86,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,604,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,686,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,868 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,422 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,734,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,582,000 after acquiring an additional 542,107 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,269,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,090,000 after acquiring an additional 42,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,253,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,975,000 after acquiring an additional 405,545 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.39 on Wednesday, reaching $381.59. The stock had a trading volume of 345,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,581,038. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $371.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.39. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $382.86.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

