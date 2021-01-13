Ellenbecker Investment Group Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Ellenbecker Investment Group reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises 1.2% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Stearns Financial Services Group acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000.

NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $109.50. 154,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,504. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.15 and its 200-day moving average is $98.04. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $67.57 and a twelve month high of $109.95.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

