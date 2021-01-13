Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Short Interest Update

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,800 shares, an increase of 148.6% from the December 15th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

ECF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.91. 69,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,121. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $14.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.33.

Get Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 27.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors bought a new position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Company Profile

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.