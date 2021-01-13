Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (BABY.V) (CVE:BABY) Shares Down 1.1%

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (BABY.V) (CVE:BABY)’s share price dropped 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.61 and last traded at C$3.64. Approximately 173,222 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 193,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.68.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity set a C$6.50 price target on Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (BABY.V) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$344.23 million and a PE ratio of -25.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.71.

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc focuses on the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of plant-based food and nutrition products to infant, toddler, children, and adult markets. The company offers baby snacks products; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and disposable sterile nipples (teats); baby formulas; and toddlers/kids nutritional drinks.

