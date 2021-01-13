Elys Game Technology (OTCMKTS:NWGI) Trading 5.8% Higher

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (OTCMKTS:NWGI)’s share price traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.72 and last traded at $5.68. 691,796 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 357% from the average session volume of 151,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.37.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.49.

About Elys Game Technology (OTCMKTS:NWGI)

Elys Game Technology Corp. is a vertically integrated commercial-stage company engaged in various aspects of the leisure gaming industry. It offers gaming services, including a variety of lottery, casino gaming and sports betting products through two distribution channels: an online channel and a land-based retail channel.

