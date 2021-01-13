eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Shares Gap Up to $2.21

Shares of eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.21, but opened at $2.45. eMagin shares last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 18,621 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eMagin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Get eMagin alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.29.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eMagin in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of eMagin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of eMagin in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eMagin during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of eMagin by 34.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 17,420 shares in the last quarter.

eMagin Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for eMagin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eMagin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.