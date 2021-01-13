Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) (TSE:EMA) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) (TSE:EMA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$58.00 to C$57.00. The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 1106986 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$51.76.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a C$63.00 price objective on shares of Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$61.45.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$53.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$54.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.01. The company has a market cap of C$13.06 million and a P/E ratio of 15.04.

Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) (TSE:EMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.47 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emera Incorporated will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

