Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Price Target Cut to $57.00

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) had its target price dropped by analysts at CIBC from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.77% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Emera from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

OTCMKTS:EMRAF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,822. Emera has a 52-week low of $29.37 and a 52-week high of $46.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.35.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

