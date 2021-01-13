Emerald Crypto Reaches Market Capitalization of $150,560.98 (EMD)

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Emerald Crypto has a total market capitalization of $150,560.98 and approximately $15.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emerald Crypto coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Emerald Crypto has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Emerald Crypto alerts:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 249.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000100 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Emerald Crypto

Emerald Crypto (CRYPTO:EMD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. The official website for Emerald Crypto is www.emeraldcrypto.de . Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a cryptocurrency based on LiteCoin. It uses proof of work (POW) to create distributed trustless consensus and solve the double-spend problem. There are dedicated seed nodes for syncing into the right blockchain. Emerald Crypto uses 20 second block time for continuous confirmation of the transactions on its blockchain. The mining difficulty is retargeted after each block and is calculated by using the Dark Gravity Wave 3 algorithm. It is an open source project, that rebranded from Emerald to Emerald Crypto on August 04, 2014. “

Buying and Selling Emerald Crypto

Emerald Crypto can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emerald Crypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emerald Crypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Emerald Crypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emerald Crypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.