Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Shares Bought by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC grew its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC owned about 0.09% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $4,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 27.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,988,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,120,000 after acquiring an additional 635,676 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 30.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 607,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,816,000 after buying an additional 141,726 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 30.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 607,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,793,000 after buying an additional 140,558 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 28.1% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 462,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,827,000 after buying an additional 101,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 0.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 452,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,772,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EBS traded up $4.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $107.65. 769,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,511. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.22. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.37 and a 52 week high of $137.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $385.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.51 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.50%. Emergent BioSolutions’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

EBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Emergent BioSolutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.43.

In other news, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.44, for a total transaction of $1,808,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,143,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,462,274.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

