Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 7488934 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$42.96.

ENB has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$57.00 to C$53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$47.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$50.00 price target on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$52.00.

Get Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of C$89.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$41.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$40.83.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$9.11 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. This is a positive change from Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 330.00%.

In other news, Director Marcel R. Coutu purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$40.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$409,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,400 shares in the company, valued at C$1,613,036. Also, Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 5,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.53, for a total transaction of C$217,160.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,729,104.16. Insiders sold 11,929 shares of company stock worth $505,376 in the last quarter.

About Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.