Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) PT Raised to $53.00

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at CIBC from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 54.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. TD Securities lowered their price target on Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.19.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.25. 171,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,517,508. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.04. Enbridge has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $43.15. The stock has a market cap of $69.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.24, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENB. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in Enbridge by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,895 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Enbridge by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. 47.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

