Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) (TSE:EDR) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Insider Selling

Specifically, Director Bradford Cooke sold 18,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.25, for a total value of C$134,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 947,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,867,794.50. Also, Senior Officer Daniel Dickson sold 60,000 shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.20, for a total value of C$432,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,889 shares in the company, valued at C$287,200.80.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Pi Financial set a C$4.80 price target on Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC boosted their target price on Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) from C$5.20 to C$6.25 in a report on Friday, January 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of C$900,739.84 and a PE ratio of -22.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.92.

About Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) (TSE:EDR)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

