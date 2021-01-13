Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Shares Down 5.3%

Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.94 and last traded at $14.12. 544,958 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 357,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.91.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ERII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Energy Recovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Energy Recovery from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Recovery currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.88 and its 200-day moving average is $9.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.13 million, a P/E ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 1.31.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $27.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.12 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 16.23%. Analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Energy Recovery news, Director Alexander J. Buehler sold 50,000 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $514,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 25,000 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $357,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 974,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,928,934.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,226 shares of company stock worth $1,186,379. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,899,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,775,000 after acquiring an additional 34,334 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 67.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 26,610 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 8.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 17,132 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 10,544.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 24,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the second quarter worth about $113,000. 38.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Recovery Company Profile (NASDAQ:ERII)

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various solutions for industrial fluid flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. The Water segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs; manufactures and supplies specialized high-pressure feed and circulation pumps that are used in the reverse osmosis desalination process; and provides various spare parts and repair, and field services, as well as engages in the various commissioning activities.

