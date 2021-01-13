Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) (TSE:ERF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.00

Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.00 and last traded at C$0.00, with a volume of 1787666 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.78.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ERF shares. CIBC increased their price target on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Monday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James set a C$4.00 price objective on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.95.

The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.69. The stock has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.33.

Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$192.84 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Enerplus Co. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a jan 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 3%. Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.32%.

In other news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.63 per share, with a total value of C$52,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$486,160.76.

About Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

