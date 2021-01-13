EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Oppenheimer

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $88.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.35% from the stock’s current price.

ENS has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub raised EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

ENS stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.62. The stock had a trading volume of 13,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,091. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.50. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $35.21 and a 52-week high of $92.27.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $708.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that EnerSys will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 8,011.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,942,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 1,918,532 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in EnerSys by 27.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 609,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,227,000 after buying an additional 131,129 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in EnerSys by 2.8% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 475,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,902,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in EnerSys by 43.5% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 440,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,594,000 after buying an additional 133,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in EnerSys by 4.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 368,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,747,000 after buying an additional 15,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

