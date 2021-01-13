Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $3,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth about $289,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth about $253,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 30.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth about $415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $99.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. HC Wainwright downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $77.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.17.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $5,229,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 82,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total value of $11,738,704.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 375,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,542,023.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 246,853 shares of company stock worth $37,435,421 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $206.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.32, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.15. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $222.43.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $178.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.79 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

