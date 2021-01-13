Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) Short Interest Up 153.6% in December

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 207,200 shares, an increase of 153.6% from the December 15th total of 81,700 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 766,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of ETTX stock opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.43. Entasis Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $5.64. The company has a market cap of $86.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.01.
Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.13. Sell-side analysts predict that Entasis Therapeutics will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Entasis Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.13.
About Entasis Therapeutics
Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multi-drug resistant gram-negative bacteria in the United States. It is involved in developing Sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of multi-drug resistant Acinetobacter infections; Zoliflodacin, a novel orally administered molecule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of uncomplicated gonorrhea; ETX0282CPDP, an oral drug that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of urinary tract infections; and ETX0462, a drug candidate from NBP platform that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.
