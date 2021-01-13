EnterCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $496.00 (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 13th. Over the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded 21.8% lower against the dollar. EnterCoin has a total market capitalization of $78,450.73 and $496.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EnterCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0138 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00042388 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005693 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.60 or 0.00411309 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00043621 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,453.75 or 0.04222667 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00013815 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

EnterCoin Coin Profile

EnterCoin (ENTRC) is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net . EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

EnterCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

