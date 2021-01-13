Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock.

ENV stock opened at $86.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -663.31 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Envestnet has a 52 week low of $45.53 and a 52 week high of $92.51.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.32. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Envestnet will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Envestnet news, Director Anil Arora sold 2,500 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $204,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,394.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Brandon Thomas sold 40,801 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $3,332,217.67. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 278,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,761,510.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,643 shares of company stock worth $7,843,217. Insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,917,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,639,000 after buying an additional 91,710 shares in the last quarter. Advent International Corp MA grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 81.0% during the third quarter. Advent International Corp MA now owns 1,513,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,793,000 after buying an additional 677,399 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 33.5% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,115,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,100,000 after buying an additional 280,021 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 7.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,108,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,498,000 after buying an additional 76,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 8.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 731,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,477,000 after buying an additional 58,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

