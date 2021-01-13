EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Holdings Raised by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 450,693 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,794 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.08% of EOG Resources worth $22,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Bremer Bank National Association increased its stake in EOG Resources by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 17,860 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in EOG Resources by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 30,688 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,415 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 3.0% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,990 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG stock opened at $62.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.16. The company has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.07, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 2.11. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $88.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. TD Securities raised their target price on EOG Resources from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

