Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Sets New 1-Year High at $32.19

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.19 and last traded at $30.50, with a volume of 4583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.44.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.47.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

