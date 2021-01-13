EOS (EOS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.63 Billion

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EOS coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.69 or 0.00007779 BTC on exchanges. EOS has a market cap of $2.53 billion and $2.63 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000128 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,026,142,438 coins and its circulating supply is 939,442,427 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EOS is eos.io . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

EOS Coin Trading

EOS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

