eosDAC Hits Market Capitalization of $832,412.95 (EOSDAC)

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. eosDAC has a total market cap of $832,412.95 and approximately $50,779.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eosDAC token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, eosDAC has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- CyberVein (CVT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- Sentinel (SENT) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- U Network (UUU) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.
