eosDAC Hits Market Capitalization of $832,412.95 (EOSDAC)

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. eosDAC has a total market cap of $832,412.95 and approximately $50,779.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eosDAC token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, eosDAC has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About eosDAC

eosDAC (CRYPTO:EOSDAC) is a token. It was first traded on March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 tokens. eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac and its Facebook page is accessible here . eosDAC’s official website is eosdac.io . The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for eosDAC is steemit.com/@eosdac

eosDAC Token Trading

eosDAC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eosDAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eosDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

