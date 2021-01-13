EOSDT Price Down 2% This Week (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Over the last seven days, EOSDT has traded down 2% against the dollar. One EOSDT coin can currently be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00002654 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EOSDT has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and $85,718.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00030292 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00108660 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.59 or 0.00242941 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00060268 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00058853 BTC.

EOSDT Coin Profile

EOSDT launched on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT's total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . EOSDT's official website is eosdt.com . EOSDT's official message board is medium.com/equilibrium_eosdt .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

Buying and Selling EOSDT

EOSDT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOSDT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOSDT using one of the exchanges listed above.

