Epic Cash (EPIC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $13,403.00

Epic Cash (CURRENCY:EPIC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Epic Cash has a market cap of $2.03 million and approximately $13,403.00 worth of Epic Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Epic Cash has traded down 26.2% against the dollar. One Epic Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000563 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00028464 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00110143 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.22 or 0.00251748 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00063073 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00060552 BTC.

About Epic Cash

Epic Cash’s total supply is 10,071,480 coins. The official website for Epic Cash is epic.tech . Epic Cash’s official message board is medium.com/epic-cash

