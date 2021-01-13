Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EPOKY. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Epiroc AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Epiroc AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

EPOKY stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.08. The stock had a trading volume of 20,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,731. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.91 and a 200 day moving average of $15.41. Epiroc AB has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $20.08.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil works, and well drilling worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides rock drilling equipment; equipment for mechanical rock excavation; rock reinforcement; loading and haulage; ventilation systems; and drilling equipment for exploration, water, oil, and gas, as well as related spare parts and service.

