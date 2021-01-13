Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Shares Bought by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 0.14% of Epizyme worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Epizyme by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Epizyme by 0.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 189,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 11.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Epizyme by 7.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Epizyme by 18.9% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 17,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPZM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Epizyme from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Epizyme from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.44.

In other Epizyme news, Director Carl Goldfischer bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.07 per share, for a total transaction of $60,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Shefali Agarwal sold 2,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $34,147.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,245.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

EPZM opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.71, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.90. Epizyme, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.82.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 83.45% and a negative net margin of 1,899.35%. Epizyme’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.

