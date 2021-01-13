Equal (EQL) Price Down 37.1% Over Last 7 Days

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded down 25.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 13th. In the last week, Equal has traded 37.1% lower against the dollar. Equal has a market capitalization of $55,284.72 and $235.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Equal token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00042121 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005549 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.60 or 0.00376493 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00040594 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,493.29 or 0.03998610 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00013255 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Equal Profile

Equal (EQL) is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,274,650 tokens. The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . The official website for Equal is equal.tech . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Equal

Equal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

