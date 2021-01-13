Equal (EQL) Trading Down 15.3% Over Last 7 Days

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 13th. Equal has a market capitalization of $74,705.45 and approximately $17.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Equal has traded down 15.3% against the dollar. One Equal token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00043012 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005854 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.56 or 0.00405490 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00043290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,465.60 or 0.04228047 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00013751 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Equal Profile

Equal (EQL) is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,274,650 tokens. The official website for Equal is equal.tech . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Equal

Equal can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

