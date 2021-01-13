Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Trading Up 12.5%

Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) shares were up 12.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $85.55 and last traded at $85.55. Approximately 1,119 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 460% from the average daily volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.06.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EQGPF shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Equitable Group from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Equitable Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Equitable Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Equitable Group from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Equitable Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.55.

Get Equitable Group alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.03.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs), and institutional deposit notes.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.