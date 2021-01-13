Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for MarineMax, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HZO)

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) – B. Riley boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of MarineMax in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.56. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for MarineMax’s FY2021 earnings at $3.99 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

Get MarineMax alerts:

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $398.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.53 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HZO. Raymond James increased their price target on MarineMax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

Shares of HZO stock opened at $43.25 on Wednesday. MarineMax has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $43.42. The company has a market capitalization of $956.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.85.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HZO. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 5.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,749,000 after acquiring an additional 39,829 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 239.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 694,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,820,000 after acquiring an additional 489,743 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 426.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 397,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,209,000 after acquiring an additional 322,167 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MarineMax by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 17,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in MarineMax by 38.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 78,629 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 4,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $156,759.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,597.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $293,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,608,995.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,183 shares of company stock valued at $3,308,832 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.