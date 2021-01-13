Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Revance Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $3.18 for the year.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $3.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.96% and a negative net margin of 42,532.11%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RVNC. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $29.46 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a current ratio of 10.48. Revance Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $34.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVNC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,881,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,713,000 after buying an additional 441,988 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,894,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,681,000 after buying an additional 224,934 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 7,981.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 222,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 219,494 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 224.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,335,000 after buying an additional 174,266 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 40.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 564,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,792,000 after purchasing an additional 161,601 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $789,888.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,723.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI) which competed phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; in phase 2 clinical trials to treat adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis, and in pre-clinical trials to treat chronic migraine.

