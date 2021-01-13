Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 13th (AZRX, BALY, BAMXF, BGNE, BHR, BOOT, BOSSY, BROG, BSIG, BTDPY)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, January 13th:

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Azurrx Biopharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and microbiome related conditions. The company’s product pipeline consists of MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency and AZX1101, a recombinant enzyme for the prevention of hospital-acquired C.difficile infections. Azurrx Biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Bally’s (NYSE:BALY). KeyCorp issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG is a multi-brand automobile manufacturer that focuses on the premium segments of the worldwide automobile and motorcycle markets. It has three brands: BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce. The Company’s BMW automobile range includes the 1 Series, a sports hatchback; the 3 Series, including sedan, touring, coupe and convertible models; the 5 Series, available in sedan and touring models; the 6 Series, available as a coupe or convertible; the 7 Series large sedan; the Z4 roadster and coupe; the sports utility vehicles, X3, X5 and X6 and M models, such as M3, M5 and M6. A variety of motorcycles are also available under the BMW brand. “

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “BeiGene, Ltd. is a biotechnology company which focused on immuno-oncological therapeutics. The company’s clinical-stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, BGB-283, BGB-290, and BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands. “

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts. Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc., formerly known as Ashford Hospitality Prime is based in Texas, United States. “

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $65.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. operates as a lifestyle retail chain devoted to western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s products include boots, denim, western shirts, cowboy hats, belts and belt buckles, and western-style jewellery and accessories; and rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denims, and shirts, as well as safety-toe boots, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing. It sells its products through bootbarn.com, an e-commerce Website. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Hugo Boss AG manufactures and sells men’s and women’s apparel. Its product includes modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, sportswear, leather accessories, licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, home textiles and writing instruments. The company’s brand name includes BOSS and HUGO. Hugo Boss is headquartered in Metzingen, Germany. “

Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $12.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Twelve Seas Investment Company is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one or more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Twelve Seas Investment Company is based in United Kingdom. “

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a diversified multi-boutique asset management company. The Company focuses on equities and fixed income portfolios, as well as investments in timber and real estate sectors. BrightSphere Investment Group plc, formerly known as OM Asset Management plc, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $22.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Barratt Developments plc engages in the business of developing residential and non residential properties primarily in the United Kingdom. The company develops houses in towns, cities and rural areas. It operates under brands for house building- Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes. The company’s commercial property development business, Wilson Bowden Developments is focused on retail, leisure, office, industrial and mixed-use schemes. Barratt Developments plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “BeyondSpring Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of cancer therapies. The Company’s lead product consists of into a Phase 3 clinical trial as a direct anticancer agent in non-small cell lung cancer and a Phase 2/3 clinical trial in the prevention of chemotherapy-induced Neutropenia. BeyondSpring Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Calliditas Therapeutics AB is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing pharmaceutical products for patients with a significant unmet medical need. The compnay’s lead candidate consist Nefecon. Calliditas Therapeutics AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Carter Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company and the parent company of Carter Bank & Trust. It offer checking, savings, retirement, money market accounts, longer-term certificates of deposit as well as loans. Carter Bankshares Inc., formerly known as Carter Bank & Trust, is headquartered in Martinsville, Virginia. “

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $47.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Carrier Global Corporation is a provider of heating, ventilating and air conditioning, refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies. The company’s brand portfolio includes Carrier, Kidde, Edwards, LenelS2 and Automated Logic. Carrier Global Corporation is based in Florida. “

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR). KeyCorp issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) (TSE:KEY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Tudor Pickering. Tudor Pickering currently has a C$28.00 price target on the stock.

Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from C$19.50 to C$24.50.

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). KeyCorp issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA.TO) (TSE:OLA) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$7.50.

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN). KeyCorp issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR). KeyCorp issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from C$63.00 to C$72.00.

