Ergo (ERG) Price Reaches $0.62 on Major Exchanges

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 13th. In the last week, Ergo has traded 1% higher against the dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001728 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a market capitalization of $16.72 million and $536,421.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,835.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,101.15 or 0.03072757 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.92 or 0.00393245 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $480.15 or 0.01339862 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.75 or 0.00574139 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00461892 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003713 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $115.12 or 0.00321252 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00020763 BTC.

About Ergo

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 30,301,125 coins and its circulating supply is 26,997,403 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org

Buying and Selling Ergo

Ergo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.