Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 24,141 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 24,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.47, for a total value of $6,988,095.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,451,231.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

CVNA stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $289.43. 1,330,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,301. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $256.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a PE ratio of -106.02 and a beta of 2.52. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $22.16 and a one year high of $295.13.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carvana during the third quarter worth about $1,445,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,845,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,977,000 after purchasing an additional 58,652 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,065,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Carvana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Carvana from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Carvana in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Carvana from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.54.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

