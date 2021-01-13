Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 150489 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$21.59.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$23.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Pi Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$21.70 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$23.39.

The company has a market cap of C$1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 59.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$20.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$19.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.82.

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$125.67 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

